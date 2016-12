Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "We are very bullish on State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki Hindalco Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). These five stocks are most of the core sectors and we are very bullish on them.""Two of our long term picks, NBCC and Engineers India (EIL) - EIL has declared 1:1 bonus and NBCC has declared a bonus meeting on January 4. The stock is at Rs 220; we think with one year perspective you could get Rs 325 on NBCC. These two continue to be our overweight on the midcap side and the positive is that government stocks are now being rewarded with strong bonuses telling you that the cash on hand is very strong and the outlook is very bullish," he added.State Bank of India closed at Rs 248.70, up Rs 4.60, or 1.88 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 288.50 and 52-week low Rs 148.30 on 11 November, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.