Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "In the staples side, we think ITC and Hindustan Unilever have given a good opportunity. ITC, particularly yesterday made a swing bottom of that Rs 221-222. It becomes a relatively inexpensive stock and inelastic as far as the cigarette consumption goes. It has given a smart rally and last year was the best opportune time to make a theme based stock specific idea on PSU banks and metals.""Same is the case now with some of the consumptions. So, we think consumption, consumer discretionary and staples today are giving very good opportunity to make that basket because going into the next three months, there might be a little bit of weakness on the results but we think after March the consumption theory story will be up and running," he said."So, we are relatively bullish on ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). We think that these two could be relative market performers going forward into 2017."