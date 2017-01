Bullish on Bank of Baroda, SBI; prefer City Union Bank: IIFL

Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "We are bullish on Bank of Baroda (BoB) or State Bank of India (SBI). Within the banking we would more go towards stocks like City Union Bank which is available at currently two times price to book which have a quite decent portfolio in terms of sectors. With no concentration risk in terms of gold loans or any concentration risk to a particular sector, those are the kinds of names that we like in addition to things like RBL Bank.""So, I would say that more of smaller private sector banks would be the first preferred slot for us and after that selective PSU banks in the banking space," he said.