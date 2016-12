Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would hold Vakrangee for a target of anywhere between Rs 300-310 and normally I believe in holding on when the stock is in your favour and you are doing well. I don’t have longer term charts in this. So, the stoploss should be Rs 210 and I would advise some at least part profits being booked at around Rs 300-310."At 15:21 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 275.45, up Rs 7.15, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.