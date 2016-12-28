Dec 28, 2016, 03.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Post demonetisation, Bharat Financial Inclusion has seen an 8 percent jump, recovering some of its losses. The stock saw an upsurge after Morgan Stanley acquired 1.1 percent in the company raising its stake to 7.86 percent.
Bharat Financial more attractive; MFI valuations catching up
