Bharat Financial more attractive; MFI valuations catching up

Post demonetisation, Bharat Financial Inclusion has seen almost an 8 percent jump, recovering some of its losses. The stock saw an upsurge on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley acquired 1.1 percent in the company raising its stake to 7.86 percent.With correction, stock has become more attractive as valuations are now catching up with the micro-finance institutions (MFIs).At 52-week-high, Bharat Financial was trading at 4.7 times. Currently, it is less than 3 times of price to book value, which shows that the valuation gap is catching up.However, investors are now also concerned over political uncertainties in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra which may cause problems for the company.The management has clarified that in Maharashtra, the pain is two-fold – demonetisation and ongoing state elections but there could be a bit of relief as political compulsions out of elections are nearing an end.In Western UP, certain pockets are hurting the MFI players with issues like lower income agricultural community. The 30 percent hit taken by the company comes to Rs 240 crore, which needs to be written off.Even if this is taken off from the net worth, the valuation is still 2.6 times on H1FY17.