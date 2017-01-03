BEL top industrial pick, order inflows to boost EPS growth: Citi

Citi believes Bharat Electronics (BEL) can deliver 15 percent EPS CAGR over FY16-19, given the expected order inflows and guidance announced by management.

The brokerage house advises buying the stock, given that defence manufacturing in India is at an inflection point with a USD 245 billion opportunity over the next decade.

The state-run aerospace and defence company has received orders of Rs 4,130 crore during October-December quarter and Rs 5,130 crore in the first half of FY17. Recently media report indicated the company is likely to get three more orders totalling Rs 2,190 crore in Q3FY17 which takes the tally Rs 7,320 crore so far in FY17.



Key orders expected in the near term are Akash Missile System (7 squadrons), mobile cellular communication system, commander TI sights, Samyukta upgrade, long-range surface-to-air missile and L-band Tropo upgrade, Citi says.

The brokerage house believes that best-case scenario for inflows in FY17 could be Rs 17,000 crore and worst-case scenario could be Rs 10,000 crore. It has Rs 12,000 crore of inflows in its FY17 estimates.



It says BEL’s order backlog of Rs 34,600 crore and the Rs 12,000-15,000 crore expected annual inflows over the next 3 years should result in an estimated PAT CAGR of 15 percent in FY16-19 driven by an 13 percent sales CAGR and 111 basis points margin expansion. This would lead to improvement in return on equity from 16.3 percent in FY16 to 20.7 percent in FY19.

Drivers for the growth are defence is one of the 25 sectors in Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative; FDI limit for the sector has been lifted to 49 percent from 26 percent, greater focus on procurement of local equipment; liberalisation of licensing policies, and projects valued at more than USD 36 billion were approved last year.

BEL, the market leader in India's defence electronics, has significant competitive advantages in technology, indigenisation, tie-ups with global defence majors, and relationships with the DRDO, Army, Navy and Air Force. It should also continue to win certain projects on a nomination basis due to the strategic nature of defence equipment, Citi believes.

BEL's September quarter earnings were ahead of expectations. Profit grew 68 percent year-on-year to Rs 350 crore and gross sales increased 15 percent to Rs 1,760 crore. Profit in the first half of FY17 reported 35 percent growth at Rs 380 crore and sales grew by 1 percent.

Citi believes sales in second half of FY17 should grow faster to achieve full-year sales growth of 12 percent.

According to the brokerage house, downside risks for the stock could be increase in competition from the private sector and global defence majors; inability to procure and absorb the latest technology in defence electronics; delays in order finalisation; and potential stake sale by the government.

Key upside risks are higher than expected orders in defence electronics; faster than expected execution of orders; and higher than expected margins, Citi says.

The brokerage house has adjusted its target price on the stock to Rs 1,730 (from Rs 1,735) factoring in the impact of the recent buyback of shares and trends from the first half of FY17. The buyback of shares should aid in return on equity improvement from 16.3 percent in FY16 to 20.7 percent in FY19, it says.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar