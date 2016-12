Banks will underperform, metals will continue to rise: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Metals will continue to rise. So, for the moment they are just correcting. In case that does happen, any sort of domestic rally will be led by external facing sectors like IT or metals.""Banks will continue to underperform, so if you are betting on any rally, then chances are metal producers should be bought, not the metals consumers. So, that way the low commodity price era is probably over and now all commodity producers are going to do better and commodity consumers," he said."FMCG stocks have been hammered and the only reason to buy them is that they are at extremely oversold levels. So, any sort of positive could really take them higher. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) you can keep easily a stop loss of Rs 790-795 and maybe play for Rs 900 at some point. ITC is basically range bound between Rs 220 and 260, so let us see if it can get to those levels."