Banks will underperform, metals will continue to rise: Gujral

Dec 30, 2016, 10.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that banks will continue to underperform while metals will continue to rise.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
"There is an impact of demonetisation on the perfo
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Adviso
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.