Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Bank of Baroda I would expect a bounce back, but Rs 224 would be a little farfetched. I would talk of a bounce towards Rs 175-180, probably Rs 190."At 14:30 hrs Bank of Baroda was quoting at Rs 153.10, up Rs 2.40, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.