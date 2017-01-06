Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com feels that Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 06, 2017, 02.57 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com feels that Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com feels that Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "In  Bank of Baroda I would expect a bounce back, but Rs 224 would be a little farfetched. I would talk of a bounce towards Rs 175-180, probably Rs 190."

At 14:30 hrs Bank of Baroda was quoting at Rs 153.10, up Rs 2.40, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Bank Of Baroda

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bank of Baroda may test Rs 190: Sandeep Wagle

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.