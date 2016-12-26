Dec 26, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Bajaj Finance can climb to around Rs 850, keep stop loss at Rs 785 while Larsen & Toubro can climb to Rs 1360, keep stop loss at Rs 1326.
Bajaj Finance can climb to Rs 850, L&T Rs 1360: Prakash Gaba
