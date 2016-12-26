Bajaj Auto can test Rs 2650, SpiceJet can slip to Rs 56: Gaba

Dec 26, 2016, 03.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bajaj Auto can test Rs 2650, SpiceJet can slip to Rs 56: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Bajaj Auto can climb to around Rs 2650, keep stop loss at Rs 2570 while Exide Industries can climb to Rs 117, keep stop loss at Rs 173.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bajaj Auto  can climb to around Rs 2650, keep stop loss at Rs 2570 while Exide Industries  can climb to Rs 117, keep stop loss at Rs 173."

" SpiceJet  can slide to around Rs 56, keep stop loss at Rs 60," he said.

