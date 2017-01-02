Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925; like Bharat Forge: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925 and likes Bharat Forge.
Jan 02, 2017, 01.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925; like Bharat Forge: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925 and likes Bharat Forge.

Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925; like Bharat Forge: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925 and likes Bharat Forge.

Prakash Gaba

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would look at Asian Paints ; that looks good. It can climb to levels closer to around Rs 925 zones and keep stop loss below Rs 882." 

"I like Bharat Forge . Looks like a good base formation is out here. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 950 and keep stop loss below Rs 911," he said.

Asian Paints can climb to Rs 925; like Bharat Forge: Gaba
Asian Paints

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 904.25 NSE: Rs. 905.00

what is the next support is it 920-940?
