Ashok Leyland can climb to Rs 87, Vedanta to Rs 239: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com feels that Ashok Leyland can climb to Rs 87.
Jan 06, 2017, 03.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashok Leyland can climb to Rs 87, Vedanta to Rs 239: Gaba

Excerpts from Closing Bell on CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland  can climb to around Rs 87, keep stoploss at Rs 83."

He further added, " Vedanta can climb to around Rs 239, keep a stoploss at Rs 227."
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Ashok Leyland Vedanta

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.