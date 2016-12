Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Adani Power looks like bottoming out, but for that, it needs to actually take out the level of Rs 35 decisively. Short-term players can take a exit here. But for longer term, I would suggest that if it were to come down to levels of Rs 28-30, then one can actually buy more because it appears to be bottoming out and this year and the year earlier, had been a bottoming formation. It is a long-term bottom formation.""Going forward, I can say that I am looking at a price of around Rs 60 over a period of next three years," he said.