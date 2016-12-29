Adani Enterprises may move to Rs 110: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com feels that Adani Enterprises may move to Rs 110.
Dec 29, 2016, 03.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Adani Enterprises may move to Rs 110: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com feels that Adani Enterprises may move to Rs 110.

Vijay Chopra (more)

, enochventure.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "I suppose Adani Enterprises has corrected quite a bit and there has been some kind of consolidation happening over the period of few months. It can comfortably achieve a target of Rs 90-95. My next target is Rs 110. As of now, the stock seemingly is in a good consolidation board and once it starts moving up, it happens a lot of times when stocks consolidate, we have seen this in IFCI today, so suddenly some good news happens and we see 20 percent of the circuit."

"Adani Enterprises should do good although there are concerns related to debt but overall the growth has been doing okay," he added.
