Jan 06, 2017, 03.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra lists six stocks that you should focus on – YES Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, GAIL India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Wockhardt.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Six in Sixty: Stocks you should keep on your radar
CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra lists six stocks that you should focus on – YES Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, GAIL India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Wockhardt.
|
Excerpts from Closing Bell on CNBC-TV18 Watch the full show »
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that o
Sterlite Power Transmission has achieved financial
As part of the tie-up, the bank has completely dig
"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.