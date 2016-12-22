Dec 22, 2016, 03.02 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra lists out stocks that you should focus on.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Six in Sixty: Stocks you should keep on your radar
CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra lists out stocks that you should focus on.
Ekta Batra (more)
Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |
Watch video for more..
According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, one may
Amit Gupta of ICICIdirect recommends buying Hindal
Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Adviso
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com,