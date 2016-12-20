Dec 20, 2016, 03.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra lists out stocks that you should focus on – Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Ambuja, UltraTech, Bharat Financial.
Six in Sixty: Stocks you should keep on your radar
Ekta Batra (more)
Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |
