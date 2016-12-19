Midcap Mania: 6 things you need to know about Nile

In the special segment Midcap Mania, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza speaks about Nile, a smallcap company which is held 50 percent by promoters and the remainder is held by around 3,000 investors.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks to Watch

Dec 19, 2016, 03.45 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Midcap Mania: 6 things you need to know about Nile

In the special segment Midcap Mania, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza speaks about Nile, a smallcap company which is held 50 percent by promoters and the remainder is held by around 3,000 investors.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Midcap Mania: 6 things you need to know about Nile

In the special segment Midcap Mania, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza speaks about Nile, a smallcap company which is held 50 percent by promoters and the remainder is held by around 3,000 investors.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Nigel D Souza (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

In the special segment Midcap Mania, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza speaks about Nile , a smallcap company which is held 50 percent by promoters and the remainder is held by around 3,000 investors.
Tags  Midcap Mania Nigel D’Souza Nile
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Midcap Mania: 6 things you need to know about Nile

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login