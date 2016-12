Did you know about a company which raised 28 crores in 2013 via IPO on SME exchange and now boasts of a market-cap of Rs 6,500 crores. It's stock price has gained 7750 percent since September 2013.The company in focus is Kushal Tradelink . It's market cap is Rs 6,500 crore, higher than companies like Bharat Financial The stock is up nearly 7757 percent from Rs 7 to Rs 550 since September 2013.The company deals in various types of papers.After the show aired on CNBC-TV18, the channel pointed out error in balance sheet. Kushal Tradelink is taking steps to rectify.Printed copies of annual report, 2015- 2016 shows correct balance sheet.

Watch video for more...