Watch: Ayaz Memon on Indian cricket

Watch the interview of Ayaz Memon, Sr journalist and commentator with Sonia Shenoy and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his views on the stellar performance of the Indian cricket team in the Test matches in 2016 and the rise of Virat Kohli.
Dec 23, 2016, 04.47 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Watch the interview of Ayaz Memon, Sr journalist and commentator with Sonia Shenoy and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his views on the stellar performance of the Indian cricket team in the Test matches in 2016 and the rise of Virat Kohli.

Watch the interview of Ayaz Memon, Sr journalist and commentator with Sonia Shenoy and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his views on the stellar performance of the Indian cricket team in the Test matches in 2016 and the rise of Virat Kohli.

Watch the interview of Ayaz Memon, Sr journalist and commentator with Sonia Shenoy and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his views on the stellar performance of the Indian cricket team in the Test matches in 2016 and the rise of Virat Kohli.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.
Tags  Ayaz Memon journalist commentator Indian cricket team Test match Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin ICC Cricketer of the Year Award
