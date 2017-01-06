Jan 06, 2017, 04.36 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
It is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli was on Friday named as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI and T20I series respectively. Kohli's selection as captain was a mere formality after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday night.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Virat Kohli era begins, named captain for England series
It is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli was on Friday named as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI and T20I series respectively. Kohli's selection as captain was a mere formality after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday night.
|
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.