Virat Kohli era begins, named captain for England series

It is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli was on Friday named as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI and T20I series respectively. Kohli's selection as captain was a mere formality after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday night.
Jan 06, 2017, 04.36 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

The senior selection committee also brought back Yuvraj Singh in both the ODI and T20 teams.

The senior selection committee also brought back Yuvraj Singh in both the ODI and T20 teams.

India is scheduled to play the first ODI of the three-match series on January 15 at Pune.
Tags  BCCI Indian cricket Virat Kohli captain ODI T20 Mahendra Singh Dhoni limited overs captain
