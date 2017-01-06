Virat Kohli era begins, named captain for England series

It is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli was on Friday named as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI and T20 series respectively. Kohli's selection as captain was a mere formality after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday night.The senior selection committee also brought back Yuvraj Singh in both the ODI and T20 teams.India is scheduled to play the first ODI of the three-match series on January 15 at Pune.