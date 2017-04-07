Apr 07, 2017, 04.38 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Indian Premier League kicked off its 10th edition earlier this week. Ayaz Memon, a Sr. Journalist and Commentator in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy spoke about his expectations from the IPL this season.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Big hits and wickets: Ayaz Memon decodes the IPL
Indian Premier League kicked off its 10th edition earlier this week. Ayaz Memon, a Sr. Journalist and Commentator in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy spoke about his expectations from the IPL this season.