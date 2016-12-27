Video streaming startup Dekkho raises $1.2 mn in seed funding

Videos streaming platform Dekkho has raised USD 1.2 million in a seed funding round from seven marquee angel investors. However, the company hasn’t disclosed the names of the investors.

Dekkho is a free over-the-top (OTT) content provider that consumes less internet bandwidth and also offers offline viewing facility. The company claims to have over 12,000 hours of programming which is curated from various digital channels such as Sony Music, Being Indian, Blush, AIB, East India Comedy and others. It also offers regional content in six Indian languages.

Commenting on the development co-founder Tanay Desai said, “We are looking to revolutionise the way entertainment is consumed and delivered in India and create India’s first social video network, where users are closely connected to their favourite content creators. Indian consumers are far from paying for online content. We aim to create a sustainable, three-way ecosystem for content producers, advertisers, and users through a free-to-use service.”

The company will face a stiff competition from players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Hotstar in the OTT segment.

“Content producers will eventually have to rely on a third party aggregator with stronger technology expertise. Through our team’s extensive global OTT experience, we understand the pulse of a young Indian viewing audience. This makes us confident that we will soon become the default destination for all online video-based Indian entertainment content across Android, iOS, and web platforms,” added Dekkho’s co-founder Vinay Pillai.

The company has managed to forge partnerships with brands such as Paytm, Mobikwik, Lava, LeEco, and Micromax. Its long-term vision is to create a video streaming culture through adaptive transcoding and subsidised data tariffs with multiple telecom service providers over the next five years.



