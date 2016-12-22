Uber Technologies halts self-driving cars project

Just a week after the launch, Uber Technologies has stopped its much hyped self-driving cars project in San Francisco. According to a Reuters report , the company removed these cars as it faced a regulatory crackdown.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the registration of 16 Uber self-driving cars and demanded that Uber should comply with regulations requiring a permit to test self-driving cars on public roads.

The taxi-hailing company in its defence said it was not obligated to have a permit because its vehicles require monitoring by a person in the car.

In a recent visit to India, Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick also doubted the relevance of self-driven cars in emerging markets like India.

“As far as autonomous cars are concerned, India will be the last place to get autonomy. It is going to be long time that Uber signage self-driven car could be seen on Indian roads. It will be much harder to work on these cars for Indian roads. However, it may take 10 years or maybe 15 years, when autonomy will emerge. It is not just about when autonomy going to happen but about where (it is going to happen)," he said.





