Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s tips for Indian entrepreneurs

Uber is not the first venture of Travis Kalanick, the chief executive of the US-based ride hailing firm. He set up two ventures before and had his share of failures early in his life. After spending nearly two decade as an entrepreneur, Kalanick has some key tips for entrepreneurs in India, most of it coming from his personal failures and life lessons.

#Too many co-founders are a mess: Kalanick believes that a startup at best should have two co-founders as it gets difficult for a large team to build consensus on key issues. A mistake he did in one of his earlier ventures.

"You love each other but also have disagreements. The thing that happens when you have too many co-founders is that the decision making is difficult," he said adding there were instances when a lot of time and energy was wasted to convince everyone on the colour of a banner on the website.

#Matching personality: At the end of the day matching personality is much more important than anything else when a person is looking for a co-founder. Kalanick gives it a preference even over skill sets. Mostly while starting-up a venture, people look out for someone who can fill in the gap as the operating person, or even technology person. However according to him, "that can still work and happens a lot of time. The key is to know that the personality matches. "That is the most important thing...sometimes, more important than skills," he said.

#Fund raising is crucial: If your venture has run out of money and you are still busy concentrating on your vendors and business, giving little time to meeting investors, you are probably not doing the right thing, says Kalanick. Time is ticking and a good team will stick around without salary only for a limited period of time. It is very important to raise money at the right point in time. In such scenarios, entrepreneurs should focus on raising some money, without waiting time.



(Uber CEO Travis Kalanick with Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and winners of #UBERPitch 2016)



#Rely on Jugaad (be a hustler): Kalanick used the word 'Jugaad' multiple times during his India visit. Hustling is one of the key qualities that Uber looks for while hiring people. It is a well-known story that he along with his co-founders had spent time on the beaches of Kerala, writing codes. No, this adventure wasn't a part of an exotic travel by Kalanick but a money saving exercise that he took early on in his career.

According to him, coding could be done from anywhere, so why pay huge rentals sitting in California. His team spent a few months across the beaches of Thailand and India as part of a 'Jugaad'.

#Differences are likely to happen, few startups co-founders make it all the way through: Kalanick's ride sharing startup Red Swoosh had run out of money. It was struggling to sustain the market without external funding. Kalanick was in talks with a strategic investor in the consumer electronic space and he took his co-founder along with him to one of those meetings. Later he found that his co-founder sent a mail to the very same investor, asking him to hire him along with the rest of the Uber's team. The two of course split after that. According to Kalanick, most startups have some or the other similar sort of a situation. Perhaps, this is why he advocates having a co-founder who has a matching personality than someone who has complementary skills.

#Important to let go: It is necessary for entrepreneurs to move on, when they realise that their venture is not doing well and it can cause them physical or emotional damage. Narrating about his experience during his Red Swoosh, he said, "I realised if I doubled down and lost three years and it did not work out, I would literally go in a funny farm. What I meant by that is, I would be institutionalised as a crazy person. The company was sold to Akamai Technologies.

#Start afresh: The champion’s mindset is not about winning and losing. But it’s that if you keep getting back up, it becomes impossible to lose. The journey is much more important than a single game. It’s you who decides if you want to win a game or opt for a fulfilling journey.

Valued at over USD 60 billion Uber is present in over 500 cities, supporting 2,000,000 drivers every month and reporting 50 million rides per month.