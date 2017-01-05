TempoGO raises $825,000 in seed round

Over the last 12 months, the TempoGO solution has been used or over 1,800 inter-city trips in India covering 6.5 lakh kms for 300 clients including Bisleri, Blue Dart, Oyo Rooms and Havells, it said in a statement here.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » SME

Jan 05, 2017, 04.18 PM | Source: PTI

TempoGO raises $825,000 in seed round

Over the last 12 months, the TempoGO solution has been used or over 1,800 inter-city trips in India covering 6.5 lakh kms for 300 clients including Bisleri, Blue Dart, Oyo Rooms and Havells, it said in a statement here.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

TempoGO raises $825,000 in seed round

Over the last 12 months, the TempoGO solution has been used or over 1,800 inter-city trips in India covering 6.5 lakh kms for 300 clients including Bisleri, Blue Dart, Oyo Rooms and Havells, it said in a statement here.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
TempoGO raises $825,000 in seed round
TempoGO, an Internet of Things (IoT) and SaaS solution for commercial transportation, has raised USD 825,000 in seed funding led by K2 Capital of Hong Kong.

Over the last 12 months, the TempoGO solution has been used or over 1,800 inter-city trips in India covering 6.5 lakh kms for 300 clients including Bisleri, Blue Dart, Oyo Rooms and Havells, it said in a statement here.

"With the second-largest road network in the world, India has over 8 million commercial transportation vehicles that drive across the length of 4.7 million kms of roads. But unbelievably, nearly 75 per cent of these do not yet leverage technology," said Pranav Shirke, co-founder and COO, TempoGO.

TempoGO combines IoT sensors (GPS, temperature, door closing) on the vehicle plus a SaaS platform.

It is targetting 60,000+ independent fleet operators, 20,000+ inter-city bus operators and 1.5 million passenger vehicles as potential market, a statement said.

TempoGo was born at Prototyze, the incubator that catalysed a clutch of other funded companies, including Mobiefit (a mobile fitness company), HandyTrain (a mobile Saas platform for corporate training), Seynse (pronounced 'Sense') a financial technology company that operates a digital lending platform called Loan Singh.

Tags  TempoGO Internet of Things

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.