Sunil Munjal eyes stake buy in Paytm

Munjal — chairman Hero Group’s insurance redistribution and IT services arm — and Poddar — chairperson of Adventz Group — are negotiating with the former IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora to buy into 0.35 percent stake (1.6 lakh shares) he holds in Paytm.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM

Sunil Munjal eyes stake buy in Paytm

Munjal — chairman Hero Group’s insurance redistribution and IT services arm — and Poddar — chairperson of Adventz Group — are negotiating with the former IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora to buy into 0.35 percent stake (1.6 lakh shares) he holds in Paytm.

Sunil Munjal eyes stake buy in Paytm

Munjal — chairman Hero Group’s insurance redistribution and IT services arm — and Poddar — chairperson of Adventz Group — are negotiating with the former IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora to buy into 0.35 percent stake (1.6 lakh shares) he holds in Paytm.

Industrialists Sunil Munjal and Saroj Poddar have joined hands to buy early investor Nikhil Vora’s partial stake in digital payments startup Paytm, The Economic Times reported Tuesday citing sources. If successful, the deal will reportedly value the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm at about USD 5-5.6 billion, an increase from USD 4.8 billion valuation in August 2016.

Munjal — chairman Hero Group’s insurance redistribution and IT services arm — and Poddar — chairperson of Adventz Group — are negotiating with the former IDFC Securities analyst to buy into 0.35 percent stake (1.6 lakh shares) he holds in Paytm, the report states.

Munjal and Poddar will buy Rs 50 crore worth secondary stock at Rs 8,000 per share, the report stated quoting a person privy to the developments.

Poddar declined to comment on the deal. Munjal and Paytm did not reply to emailed queries from ET.

Sunil Munjal eyes stake buy in Paytm

