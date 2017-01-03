Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Munjal — chairman Hero Group’s insurance redistribution and IT services arm — and Poddar — chairperson of Adventz Group — are negotiating with the former IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora to buy into 0.35 percent stake (1.6 lakh shares) he holds in Paytm.
Sunil Munjal eyes stake buy in Paytm
Munjal and Poddar will buy Rs 50 crore worth secondary stock at Rs 8,000 per share, the report stated quoting a person privy to the developments.
Poddar declined to comment on the deal. Munjal and Paytm did not reply to emailed queries from ET.
