Planning a New Year party? These startups will help you out

New Year is around the corner and to add more cheers this time it’s falling on a weekend. While most of the people love to go out for a party, many love the idea of planning a house party as it’s more comfortable and pocket-friendly too.

Given today’s fast moving life and busy schedules, people often drop the idea of hosting a party at their place. But this time – it won’t be the same. Thanks to startups, one can now think of hosting a party by tapping few buttons. Plus, you don’t have to worry about paying in cash too as these firms offer e-payment options.

Here are some startups that will help you become a perfect host:

Cleaning

The first and foremost thing is to get the house cleaned. You don’t want your guests to gossip about the dust in the corners. Cleaning is tough task, especially during any festive season when you are already struggling to spend the maximum time with your family and friends. Startups like Broomberg, UrbanClap, Timesaverz, Timemytask and Zimmber will clean every nook and corner of your house.

Sending invites

Planning to call or drop a text message to everyone you may want to invite? Well it’s time consuming as well too boring. You can try apps like hobnob, Evite, Punchbowl, simlebox, etc. and create personalised invites with pictures, videos and animated GIFs.





Renting furniture

Let’s admit it whenever we think of hosting a party one of the biggest concern is how to make your guests seated comfortably. New-age companies have a solution for this too. Firms like Furlenco, Cityfurnish, Rentickle and Rentomojo have made life easier. From bean-bags to dining tables – one can rent all sorts latest and elegant furniture without any hassles.

Decorations

One of the most important task while hosting a party is to decorate the house. You can show your creative-side to your loved ones. With the help of startups like funcart.in, wannaparty.in, dholdhamaka.com – you can decorate the house at minimal cost. One plan to have a photo-booth, lights, posters and fun games to engage guests.

Music

Whether you like gazhals, pop-music or prefer classical, music is the soul of any party. Getting a DJ or live performer can turn very costly and it may not be appreciated by your neighbours. Apps like Spotify, Hungama, Saavn and Ganna will give you access to millions of songs at the tap of a button and make your smartphone a personalised DJ.

Food & beverages

All the chit-chats and dancing finally comes down to food. It’s something that can make your guests go wow! A good cuisine will make them remember your party forever. Apps like Foodpanda, Swiggy, Faasos and Zomato will help you get the best curated food from multiple nearby restaurants in one go.

But, if you prefer to cook for your guests – startups have something for you as well. You can rely on companies like Grofers, Bigbasket, Amazon and Snapdeal to order all types of groceries.

And if you plan to try out some new recipes, do try these apps – Allrecipes Dinner Spinner, Sweet'N'Spicy and Indian Recipes.

Concierge services

After all the hard work that went in to planning the party, one wishes that if they could get luxury of helping hands for serving the guests. Startups do have answer for this too! Companies like UrbanClap, Donething and Wishup provide concierge services – so that you can relax and enjoy the party.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and plan a house party this New Year & surprise your friends.



