Pichai to announce key initiatives for Indian SMBs tomorrow

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai will announce some key initiatives for Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tomorrow as part of the tech giant's efforts to bring more businesses online in the country.
Jan 03, 2017, 06.40 PM | Source: PTI

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai will announce some key initiatives for Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tomorrow as part of the tech giant's efforts to bring more businesses online in the country.

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai will announce some key initiatives for Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tomorrow as part of the tech giant's efforts to bring more businesses online in the country.

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai will announce some key initiatives for Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tomorrow as part of the tech giant's efforts to bring more businesses online in the country.

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also join Pichai and other senior Google leaders during the event.

"Small and medium businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and are powering the next wave of the country's growth. At Google, we are excited about partnering with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital," Google said in an invitation.

Pichai is also scheduled to visit his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, on January 5.

Google has been aggressively focussing on the Indian market over the last few years. With products like Google for Business and a new Cloud region, the company is betting big on tapping into the multi-million dollar opportunity in India.

Its products compete with those from the stables of global giants like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.