Online jewellery store VivoCarat.com raises $50K in seed funding

Online jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The company aims to utilise these funds for product development, team building, and marketing.

Started in 2016 by Rietsh Oza and Abhijith Shetty, the company offers a range of new-age contemporary jewellery items. The company has collaborated with various jewellery brands to accelerate the business.

It plans to roll out a new feature called ‘Jewellery LookBook’ in early 2017, which will reach out to the crowd and educate them with the latest news, jewellery in trend, tips, fashion nooks and much more.

“We add a minimum of 100-150 new designs on the site every month and will continue to bring more varieties for customers across the country. VivoCarat has successfully managed to join hands with more than 30 reputed brands across Mumbai & other cities like Jaipur, Surat, Kolkata and New Delhi.” said Ritesh Oza, CEO and Co-founder at VivoCarat.com.

“Being a marketplace in jewellery has its own added advantages. Since we don’t hold any inventory, it helps us revamp our product line and featured jewellers based on the time of the year and changing trends. Unlike retail jewellers, who try to sell an item to clear stocks; our focus remains on understanding and evolving as per the needs of the customer,” he added.