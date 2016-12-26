On-demand delivery service Shadowfax raises $10 mn in Series B

At a time when most startups in hyper-local segment are either shutting shop or are struggling to survive amid shortage of funds, B2B on-demand delivery service Shadowfax has managed to raise USD 10 million in Series B round of funding from existing investor Eight Roads Ventures and other investors.

2016 has not been a very good year for startups, especially for the hyper-local segment which witnessed a major consolidation phase during the year. Companies like PepperTap, LocalBanya, Movincart and others were forced to shut operation – mainly due to lack of funds.

Venture capital and private equity investments in Indian startups dried up by almost a quarter on a sequential basis during the quarter ending March, 2016 as compared to the previous quarter. Investors put in around USD 1.15 billion during the quarter, 24 percent down from the December quarter.

"The new fundraise would be utilised in fueling the growth of the company. From expanding to new cities to launching new categories Shadowfax aims to complete 100, 000 orders per day in 15 months," said Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax.

According to a Tracxn report, the company claims to be clocking 30,000 orders per day with an average cost structure of Rs 55 per order across categories and with a delivery fleet of 2,500 personnel on its platform. The company claims to be exclusive delivery partners for Amazon Now, Grofers, and Big Basket. The company also works with Dominos, McDonald's and Burger King.

The company is currently present in 12 cities. It plans to expand to 10 more by March, 2018.



Follow @startup_18