Ola starts one-way trips from Delhi NCR to over 50 cities

Taxi-hailing app Ola has launched a new service under which it will offer one-way trips from Delhi NCR to over 50 cities. Earlier, the company use to offer two-way trips between various cities.

Starting at Rs 11 per kilometre, the service will bring comfort for users who want to board a one-way taxi for inter-city travel as it will reduce cost burden on them.

It also come as a boon for people who love to travel on weekends to nearby cities as one can book a cab at a short notice too.

The 50 cities that will fall under Ola Outstation service includes tourist destinations like Agra, Chandigarh, Jaipur Dehradun, etc. and industrial zones such as Meerut, Sonipat, Bhiwadi and Bawal.

Commenting on the development, Ola’s Deep Singh said, “With Ola Outstation, we are aiming to make outstation travel as convenient and reliable as daily commute. While the service in itself is extremely affordable, the added advantage of one-way fares makes it much more effective and sustainable, reaching out to a larger use case. Commuters can not only book an Ola Outstation in advance but can also rely on it for their last-minute weekend getaways.”





To ensure that a customer enjoys a smooth & comfortable on-road experience, every cab in the category goes through a stringent 22 point check. The service has already been rolled out in more than 10 key cities and the number of cities are set to grow substantially over the next few months.

How it works?

The booking process for this service is same as booking any other cab in the Ola app. User needs to select ‘Outstation’ from the category list. Upon selecting the category and filling in the destination details, the user will have to fill in the date and time at which he/she would like to avail the service. Post that, the user needs to book from the packages and cab category of his/her choice.





