Now pay for fuel, LPG at BPCL using Ola Money

Ola Money, digital payment solution from Ola, will be accepted at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ) fuel pumps and LPG distributors across the country, the company announced today.

Acceptance of Ola Money in a prominent public utility such as BPCL is another step by Ola towards supporting the government's vision of a cashless 'Digital India', Ola Money, Senior Vice President Pallav Singh said in a statement here.

With the increased recharge limit on wallets from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 until December 30, Ola Money is better positioned to facilitate convenient cashless transactions for citizens and merchants alike, the statement said.

With over 13,000 fuel stations and close to 4,500 LPG outlets, BPCL serves lakhs of people on a daily basis,it added.

With the alliance, both driver partners and consumers will be able to pay for their fuel and LPG requirements with Ola Money on VeriFone enabled PoS devices, the statement said.

"The entire process of payment is exceptionally easy and convenient, done through a single step mobile verification process," it said.

Ola Money is accepted at over 500 online and offline merchants, as well as for bill payments at over 25 major utilities across India, it said.