MS Dhoni – Not just Captain Cool, but a brilliant investor too

Over the past decade when he took Indian cricket to a new level, Mahendra Singh Dhoni donned a new pair gloves as an investor. Dhoni – one of the best limited overs captains, has in the recent years geared up to pursue his interests beyond cricket which range from bikes, motor sport and apparel.

The 35-year-old World Cup-winning captain has often employed his cricketing acumen to back ventures through Rhiti Sports – a sports management firm he leads with his friend Arun Pandey.

Here’s a look at a few of the ventures the ‘Captain Cool’ has backed while being hoping that the effectiveness of his ‘Midas touch’ transcends cricket:

Rhiti Sports

Co-founded in 2007 with his friend Arun Pandey, Rhiti Sports is the flagship company of MS Dhoni which works in the areas of sports marketing and celebrity management. The company provides brand management services to sports personalities like Pragyan Ojha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf Du Plessis and Mohit Sharma, among others.

It also manages various sports teams that are run either owned or co-owned by Dhoni like Mahi Racing Team (Bike racing team), Chennaiyin FC (Football team) and Ranchi Rays (Hockey team).





SportsFit

Launched in 2012, Dhoni owns a chain of gyms under the ‘SportsFit’ brand. Through investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the company aims to open 200 fitness centres in India and abroad, including geographies like Australia, Middle East, Singapore and the UK.

SEVEN

SEVEN is a lifestyle brand that manufactures and markets – running, training, indoor, sports and leisurewear apparel and footwear. The Startup venture crossed turnover of USD 2.5 million dollars in first three months of operations.

Fitsoul

Fitsoul is another venture promoted by ‘captain cool’. The company is a sports and fitness retail firm that offers sports and fitness equipment, accessories, apparel and footwear of key brands. The startup runs under the parent company Lightspeed Sports and aims to open 350 stores across the country.

Besides these, the World Cup-winning captain also endorses brands like Secured Venture Capital, Lava Mobile and Boost.





Follow @startup_18