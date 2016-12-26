Lenskart plans 90 more offline stores; to spend Rs 10 cr on ads

Moneycontrol

Premji Invest-backed online eyewear retailer Lenskart plans to set up 90 more offline outlets by March, largely in the metros as it aims to focus more on profitability, according to a top executive of the company.

Lenskart currently has 250 outlets across the country. It gives commission to these outlets on every purchase. Customers can try out spectacles in these outlets and then place the orders online.

"There will be more focus on profitability. We have grown our margin by 10 percent in the last four-five quarters," Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart, told Monycontrol.com.

The company claims that the margin has increased owing to improved efficiency in business and logistics cost optimisation.

The contribution of the offline outlets in overall transaction has increased to 50 percent from 30 percent a year ago, Bansal said declining to share the transaction numbers.

With a budget of Rs 10 crore, the eyewear retailer has also lined up a fresh advertising campaign that will also include two television commercials.

"This will mainly be in terms of growing eyewear as a category in India. It is a fresh and new approach, nothing that you have seen before from us. This is something we have been working out for a year," Bansal said.

The company also plans to set up a large unit to consolidate the entire manufacturing operations. As of now it has two units in Okhala – totalling to 50,000 square feet.

It currently manufactures 7,000 units every day.

The proposed new facility will be spread across 1.5 lakh square feet and will produce three times more products on a daily basis.

Sales via over the counter outlets account for 10 percent of Lenskart’s total transactions. However, it has no plans to increase the same. "We want to keep it low. Else it means a lot of inventory kept in the store," Bansal said.

The company raised an undisclosed amount from Premji Invest in September this year. Prior to this, it raised Rs 400 crore from World Bank arm IFC, Ratan Tata and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrisnan in its Series D round in May.

Talking about the synergy coming from investment by Premji Invest, Bansal said, it has helped the company in strengthening its focus on locations where it is opening stores – the company's ability to go deeper into a market and owning a particular market.

However, he declined if Lenskart is considering opening up of ‘shop in shop’ outlets across any of Premji Invest backed companies.

The company has so far raised USD 126.04 million in funding.



