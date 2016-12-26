Legal-tech startup MyAdvo raises funding from CAN

MyAdvo is an online marketplace that connects clients with lawyers for various kinds of legal services.
Dec 26, 2016, 10.55 AM

Moneycontrol Bureau

Legal-tech startup MyAdvo has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in an angel round led by Calcutta Angels Network’s (CAN) Pradyumna Dalmia and other investors through LetsVenture.

MyAdvo is an online marketplace that connects clients with lawyers for various kinds of legal services. Users can also post on the platform and get their queries resolved by legal experts.

In past 9 months, the company claims to have 2,500+ lawyers spread across 115 cities in over 75 domain expertise and has received 22,500+ legal queries.

Commenting on the investment, Pradyumna Dalmia, co-founder at CAN said “Technology is yet to enter the Legal Services in India and MyAdvo was founded with an aim to do just that. Their marketplace approach to provide efficient, reliable legal services at predetermined prices will be very helpful and shall definitely come as a huge relief to individuals, working professionals, NRIs, SMEs, startups. It will also act as a boon for independent lawyers across the country who have trouble getting a steady flow of clients.”

“We had our idea validated in the very first month of our launch, and then worked hard to make it operationally profitable before pitching to investors,” said MyAdvo's Kushal Bhagat.

“We will be using the funds to setup a stronger technology and operational backbone. We have been able to build an operationally profitable model in Delhi and will be soon expanding to 8 more cities,” he added.

The startup has tied up with corporates such as Karbonn, Panasonic, IFB, Hindware among others for handling their 1,000+ consumer litigation cases.

It has also tied up with various educational institutions including several IITs for their accelerations, incubation centres, IP facilitations, etc. They assist startups incubating in these institutions with their legal structuring and ensure that all compliances and regulations are well-taken care of.

