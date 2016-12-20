Japans SoftBank to invest $1 billion in OneWeb sat factory

Dec 21, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: PTI

Japan's SoftBank to invest $1 billion in OneWeb sat factory

Japanese telecoms and energy company SoftBank has agreed to invest USD 1 billion in the US company OneWeb Ltd, which plans to build a factory in Florida that the companies say could create 3,000 jobs.

Arlington, Virginia-based OneWeb plans to build a network of satellites to provide global broadband access.

The two companies announced late Monday that OneWeb had obtained pledges of USD 1.2 billion from SoftBank and other investors.

The USD 1 billion commitment follows a promise by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son to President-elect Donald Trump to create 50,000 jobs and invest USD 50 billion in US startups.

The funds will finance the construction of a satellite factory in Exploration Park, Florida, to produce 15 satellites per week at a low cost. The companies said the business could create nearly 3,000 new engineering, manufacturing and other jobs.

OneWeb expects the factory to go online in 2018.

Tokyo-based SoftBank is one of Japan's biggest telecoms providers, with more than 63,590 employees, a solar power business, humanoid robots for home use, ride-booking services and financial technology. It recently set up a USD 25 billion private fund for technology investments, along with Saudi Arabia and other investors, that Son says could grow to USD100 billion.

It was unclear if they funds promised to OneWeb were part of that pledge.

