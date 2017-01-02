It was tie between Flipkart & Amazon on Google Trends in 2016

The war of words between e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon continued to make headlines during 2016. From taking a dig at each to playing up the domestic card – it was no less than a soap opera.

Even after spending massively on advertisements, both the companies ended 2016 at the same spot in terms of search volume and interest, according to Google Trends data. Snapdeal on the other hand stood a distant third.

Both Flipkart and Amazon enjoyed a popularity score of 40, whereas Snapdeal scored 24. (These are average scores for the entire year. Scores may differ on day to day basis.)

The analysis of search comparison on Google Trends showed that Amazon was ahead of Flipkart at the beginning of 2016. It was a neck and neck situation throughout the year, but during the Diwali sale period Flipkart edged over Amazon.

However, Amazon managed to race ahead of Flipkart in the last leg of 2016.





The interest by sub-region category in the analysis revealed that Amazon was more popular in Northern and Western states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Flipkart dominated interest in Eastern and Southern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It was interesting to see that Snapdeal enjoyed a major popularity in North-Eastern states like Assam Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. It also dominated Jammu & Kashmir showed the analysis.







The e-tailing space in the country witnessed a lot of ups and downs during 2016. While Amazon’s US-parent pledged an additional USD 3 billion for its India operations, Flipkart was devalued to USD 5.6 billion by Morgan Stanley. It will be interesting to see what 2017 has in store for Indian e-commerce space.





Follow @startup_18