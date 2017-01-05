In a bid to expand customer base, Chaayos to launch web app

Moneycontrol

Struggling with the challenge of limited space on a customer's smartphone and high uninstalling rates, tea cafe chain Chaayos that launched its mobile app a year and a half ago, has decided to launch a web app which will not require any download but will function mostly like a native app.

"We will launch a progressive web app in a couple of weeks. It will run on a browser but will have the look and feel of a native app," said Raghav Verma, co-founder of Chaayos.

The page, much like an app is expected to record the preference or the order pattern of a consumer to pass on suggestions to him while placing the next order.

"We realised that people get apps for things which they use very frequently and there is always a storage issue (on mobile phones). Getting a customer download an app is very expensive. You need to spend certain amount of money in giving push notification, then giving offers to use it," said Verma adding that after all this, barely 20-30 percent of the people who download the app, end up using it.

Chaayos is not the only startup that is facing this issue. E-commerce major Flipkart in 2015 also launched an app like mobile site calling it ‘Flipkart Lite’.

In India, smartphone penetration is largely driven by low end devices which do not have enough memory to store multiple apps. The size of an app usually is 10MB which may expand post download to somewhere around 26-30 MB.

The company claims that a majority of its business comes through its app and calling business.

It also plans to introduce, cafe pickups where users can place orders while on the move, pay online and then either pick up the same from the outlet while on the go or collect it from the counter to sit and consume. This will only be for online payments and not for cash on delivery. This move will help consumers who want to grab a quick snack and do not have sufficient time to spend.

The tea cafe chain was founded in November 2012 by Verma and Nitin Saluja. It raised USD 5 million in a round led by Tiger Global in 2015.

Besides Chaayos, other cafes offering tea include names like Chai Point, Chai Thela and Tea Trails.

While Chai Point raised USD 10 million in a new round led by Fidelity’s proprietary investment arm – Eight Roads Ventures in 2015, Chai Thela recently raised Rs 1.2 crore from early stage investment firm Quarizon. Tea Trails in 2015 raised USD 1 million from a group of high net individuals.

These tea cafes have changed the way people consumed tea in India. Despite being a tea drinking nation, it is only now that tea cafes have gained so much of acceptance in a market which was otherwise broadly captured by coffee chains such as Cafe Coffee Day and Starbucks.

Besides tea and snacks, Chaayos also sells packaged tea blends. It claims to be selling around 300 boxes of 100 grams each, per day. One box costs Rs 200.

It targeted to expand to 50 cafes by 2016 end, has reported a rather slow expansion and is currently running 31 outlets across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

"We realised that the way we ran five outlets and running 30 outlets were very different. We wanted to deliver good experience everywhere and for us standardisation was the most important thing," said Verma adding that Chaayos provides customisation of tea which creates a lot of customer stickiness. As the company started expanding cafes maintaining the same started to become difficult.

Going forward, the company plans to expand to Southern India. It has four cafes in Mumbai and targets to have at least 15 more there, this year. For Delhi-NCR the plan is to have 5-6 more cafes in the next three months.

Verma declined to talk about the investment required for this expansion.

It claims to be getting footfalls of 500-600 people per day on an average across each of its outlets.

priyanka.sahay@nw18.com

Follow @priyankasahay