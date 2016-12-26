I-T department orders startups to cough up more tax

Questioning the valuation methodology of startups, the income tax department has ordered nearly 100 companies to pay more tax on the grounds that the first round of investment was made at a premium, The Economic Times reported today.

These orders were issued between November 30 and December 15 across the country.



Startups that have received the tax demand will have to cough up 33 percent tax on the premium by March 31 or challenge the order in the court of law. The tax demand is made for the assessment year 2013-14 and 2014-15 in almost all the cases, the report added.

The move comes at a time when most startups are facing the sword of devaluation by investors and are facing tough time to raise further funding. Recently, Morgan Stanley trimmed Flipkart’s valuation for the fourth time this year to USD 5.6 billion.

On May 9, HSBC cut the valuation of restaurant discovery portal Zomato to USD 500 million. The company had been valued at USD 1 billion after its eighth round of funding last year.

Valuation of startups are mostly done without taking fundamentals into account. Most of these investments are based on the long-term growth and sales projections given by these companies.





