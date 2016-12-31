Here’s what startup CEOs expect from 2017

From the rise of chatbots and artificial inttelligence to the demise of cash discounts and an optimistic second half, 2017 is expected to surprise Indian startups and tech sector.

Here are top predictions from a few thought leaders of Indian startup and tech sector:

Rahul Garg, CEO Moglix

“More than demonetisation, the bigger impact on B2B startups will be the introduction of GST. It will boost our business and simplify taxation for manufacturing and B2B suppliers. Early 2017, the business is expected to be slow. Indian startups might see a hockey stick curve in the latter half of 2017.”

B Amrish Rau, CEO, PayU India

“In 2017, payments innovation will vary across different regions. In established markets, innovation will be directed at making life easier for consumers. We will see the emergence of new payment options that are as friction less as the other digital services smartphone users know and love. The better the experience on offer, the quicker the uptake will be.

Collaboration is a trend we will see the world over. The most progressive payments markets will be those where collaboration goes beyond banks and fintech startups and engages the entire payments value chain. Only time will tell which markets make this a reality, and quickly, in 2017.”

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts

“The need of the hour, for the Indian startup ecosystem is not just more investors, but more ‘smart’ investors. It needs greater involvement from industry experts, established businessmen and HNIs as investors and mentors in order to guide the growth journey of the emerging wave of entrepreneurs and to equip them with the knowledge and resources that are needed to succeed.

Here’s the forecast for Indian startup ecosystem forecast:

a) Startup investment will become the most preferred asset class of 2017

b) Chinese and Japanese Investors will increase their investment in India

c) AI, VR/AR will be preferred category of investment

d) Early stage investment will increase by 2-3 fold"



Sajan Paul, CTO at Juniper Networks in India and SAARC

IoT

"We see IoT (internet of things) getting early roll out in surveillance projects, vehicle tracking, connected cars, and home automation. We see consumer domain having the maximum uptake. In fact, out of 6B+ devices, close to 4B is in the consumer domain and the rest in business solutions.

For IoT to survive and live up to what it promises, it’s vital that technology companies master security and unlock the possibilities of integration. The real winners are going to be companies who can code their own solutions to ensure their products are secure.”

Rakesh Kumar Singh, Tech lead - Data Center at Juniper Networks

Cyber security

“Beyond sharing basic data, we still lack the interoperability necessary to address the next generation of threats. This has led to an increase in cybersecurity startups finding favour among funders – venture capital investments in cybersecurity startups went from less than USD 1 billion in 2010 to USD 2.5 billion in 2014 (source).

Automation will help organisations Address the Shortage of Security Personnel. Often organizations invest heavily in effective security hardware and software, but lack the security specialists necessary to ensure their effectiveness.”

Amit Goel, Founder and CEO, Just Relief

"Considering the surge in demand for affordable and superior healthcare services, the new-age tech healthcare startups are reaching out to tap a wider network of consumer base. Bringing technology at the core of their operations, online pharmacies are offering holistic healthcare services to the consumers from the privacy of their homes.

All in all the sector is all set to grow and the healthcare companies especially, online healthcare providers, have a huge opportunity to scale-up their growth. This will in turn allow for an increased contribution to the national GDP and financial inclusion in the long run. Time is ripe for the healthcare industry to now invest in processing and adopting technological solutions for further growth.”

Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder CashKaro.com

“As we set our sights on 2017, we believe Affiliate Marketing industry is in a great position. With increased focus on profitability, more & more retailers are looking for performance driven channels that give increased ROI, so I am confident that our value add will only increase exponentially in 2017.”

Atul Pimple, Co-Founder and Joint MD at EPPS Infotech

“In 2017, new-age ERP systems will seek extended capabilities of core enterprise applications. As organizations undergo digital transformation, ERP software will become the enabler. ERP providers will hence need to continuously innovate the product in terms of technological advancement and the complete look and feel to cater to evolving customer requirements.”





