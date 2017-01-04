Google is as much Indian as American: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The world’s largest internet company Google is ‘as much Indian, as American’ said Minister of Telecom and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad at an event in the national capital stressing upon the acceptance that the country with over 350 million internet users has shown to the search giant.

Unlike China, where Baidu is the dominant search giant, Google is dominant internet player in India through web search as well as its mobile platform Android.

Prasad was addressing an event organised by Google where its global CEO Sundar Pichai announced new initiatives for the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

Referring specifically to India’s 33 million small and medium businesses, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the internet will be an engine of growth for India.

“Today, anyone can become an entrepreneur, a developer, or a creator, but it is important that they have the right tools and skills to digitize.” Pichai launched ‘Digital Unlocked’, a training program that will help Indian SMBs to get online and ‘Primer’, a free mobile app to teach digital marketing skills.

Prasad said that due to demonetisation India has witnessed massive growth in digital transactions which increased to over 30 million per day in 2016 compared to 20 million in 2015.





“Digital economy will cross more than USD 1 trillion in 3-4 years. India missed the industrial revolution. We missed the entrepreneurial stage in the late 80-90s. But we will not miss this digital revolution happening in the world," Prasad added.

He emphasised that ‘the agenda of Prime Minister Modi is to transform India through digitization’. In November, the Modi government came up with a demonetization drive and banned old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. Last week, the PM also launched a mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Prasad candidly shared that PM Modi let him go off an ongoing cabinet meeting to meet Pichai and address this event.

Launched in 1998, Google is the world's most valuable internet company employing over 57,000 people. During his address, Pichai said, “The Internet is a powerful equaliser and we are motivated to bring the benefits of information and technology to as many people as possible.”

Google also unveiled a joint research study with KPMG. The study iterates that 68% of the 51 million Indian SMBs are still offline. The study also found that profits of digitally engaged SMBs grew twice as fast compared to offline SMBs.

Google also previewed My Business Websites, a tool that will help businesses to have a mobile optimised digital presence that will be launched later this year.





