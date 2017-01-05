Fynd secures funding from FB executive Anand Chandrasekaran

Jan 05, 2017, 11.22 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fynd secures funding from FB executive Anand Chandrasekaran

Fynd optimises delivery time for online shoppers by sourcing products from the outlets nearest to the customer. It sells fashion apparel, bags and accessories on its platform.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Fashion e-commerce portal Fynd has clinched an undisclosed amount of funding from Facebook executive Anand Chandrasekaran. Arvind Sports Lifestyle CEO Rajiv Mehta and Livspace co-founder Ramakant Sharma.

Commenting on the fund raise, Fynd’s Harsh Shah said: "Our major purpose of raising the round wasn't to gain more capital but to partner with stakeholders who can actually help us with their experiences and expertise.”

Last year, Fynd completed preliminary testing of its business model and was scaling up business from Mumbai to nationwide. "Around the same time, Anand, Ramakant, and Rajiv amongst others showed interest in our concept and the company and decided to help us in achieving our goals," Shah added.

Recently, Fynd also launched a new feature called 'Fynd Store' which enables brands to capture the maximum number of sales, build sustainable loyalty and benefit from cross-selling opportunities across different stores of the same brand.

Tags  Fynd Fashion Portal Facebook Anand Chandrasekaran Funding
