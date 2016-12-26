E-payments: Paytm sets up 100-member team to educate merchants

At a time when the mobile payments firm Paytm is dealing with fraud of lakhs of rupees done on its platform by customers, it has set up a 100 member help desk to educate merchants on the need and usage of digital payments.

"Under this program merchants will be educated on all the important aspects, which are currently becoming a concern and dispelling a lot of myth around safety, security and delay in money transfer to the bank account," Paytm said in a statement.

"This initiative will be implemented with multi-channel outreach program involving mass media, on-ground initiative and strengthening the in-house merchant support team," it added.

It claimed that over 1.5 million merchants accept Paytm now.

Paytm allows users to transfer money to the Paytm account of the merchants. It competes with the likes of Mobikwik and Freecharge.

The demonetisation drive announced by PM Narendra Modi last month has turned out to be a boon for e-wallet firms who have reported multiple fold increase in the number of users as well as transactions on their platform, during this period.

However, there have also been reports of troubles faced during making these transactions.

Most of the e-wallets firms process transactions instantly. According to Paytm, in most cases money is reflected in user’s bank accounts within few minutes.

There have been instances when electronic payments are reported to be facing problems. There have been delays reported in transfer of money and the merchants are not convinced if the same has happened successfully or not.

"The helpdesk will educate its users that the delays in few cases is accounted due to the banking systems which are going through stress due to load spikes or may not respond due to downtime or network fluctuation at the their end. In such cases, banks could take up to seven working days to credit the amount in the bank account," the statement added.

"We receive several queries regarding delays in money sent to bank, which are mostly caused by banking system congestion. Furthermore there are certain misconceptions being spread in the market about safety features and transfer to bank charges, which are currently zero percent. In fact, these charges will remain zero percent with the launch of our Paytm Payments Bank and the problem of delays in reflecting these transfers caused due to other networks' latency will also be solved," said Sudhanshu Gupta, vice-president, Paytm.

According to media reports, Paytm has recently been robbed of almost Rs 10 lakh by customers and the case is being investigated by the CBI.



Follow @startup_18