Despite gloom, 2016 a record year for fund raising via IPOs

Early stage investments in startups showed a significant decline of 39 percent to USD 1.59 billion in CY2016 compared to USD 2.62 billion recorded last year, indicating a gloomy year for startup investments.
Jan 05, 2017, 11.58 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Despite a gloomy year for investments in the private equity and venture capital space, PE exits, M&A deals and fund raising via IPOs hit a five year high in 2016, according to financial research platform VCCEdge.

The year 2016 proved to be a record one for IPOs, with USD 4.12 billion raised across 93 IPOs compared to USD 2.19 billion from IPOs in 2015.

Overall Equity Capital Market (ECM) deals constituting IPOs, follow on offerings, rights issue, QIP and private placements increased by 18 percent in 2016 with 116 deals compared to 98 in 2015.

Domestic M&As were also strong with 1002 deals recorded. M&A deal hit a five year high of USD 61.44 billion, a jump of 159 percent in value terms from 2015.

Outbound deals recorded this year saw a 16 percent dip in number at 115 while the deal value declined 8 percent to USD 4.9 billion.

Contributing 57 percent of the total private equity investments in 2016, angel and seed investors drove the deal activity during the year with around 748 deals amounting to USD 324 million.

The number of PE deals slumped almost 25 percent to 1309 deals and value of PE transactions, slumped by 44 percent to around USD 12.38 billion from USD 22.01 billion in 2015.

Early stage investments in startups showed a significant decline of 39 percent to USD 1.59 billion in CY2016 compared to USD 2.62 billion recorded last year, indicating a gloomy year for startup investments.

Tags  Startups investments IPO M&A PE Deals
