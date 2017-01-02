Demonetisation: How the dead struggle to pay digitally for their last rites

It’s Christmas Eve. The body of my friend’s father is being lowered from the ambulance in a pair of white bed sheets and a blue blanket. As the hospital staff lower his body out of the ambulance to the doorstep, we help push the stretcher. As the staff wish to leave, they want the bedsheets back or Rs 500 apiece.

I offer to pay for the bedsheets and realize that I have only Rs 100 in my wallet. I offer to transfer e-cash and am told they don’t accept Paytm, Mobikwik or even cheques.

We cumbersomely remove the sheets from underneath uncle’s body and return them to the staff along with the blue blanket. The friend had not find any time to stand in queues outside banks to withdraw cash as his father ailed in the Heart Command ICU of a reputed South Delhi hospital.

As the teary eyed uncle’s wife and daughter clinch on to his body for a final look, we are told by an elder to get five new white sheets meant for the dead and a red string to tie the body from the neighbourhood market.

“Can you give us two shawls, red strings and five white sheets meant for the dead,” we asked the shopkeeper.

He had already kept the packets ready in the first shelf for those shopping for the dead. The bill was Rs 1,000. “Can we transfer electronically?,” we asked.

“Can you give it to us on credit?” We asked.

“Sorry Sir. We never know whether the dead will return will to pay their credit,” he says sarcastically, even as the body awaited its last rites.

We called another friend and he loaned us Rs 15,000 in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. With the cash in hand, we bought a new pair of clothes and flower garlands for the departed.

We returned home to get the Uncle ready for his final journey on the hearse van, which incidentally also accepted hourly rentals only in cash.

As we entered the crematorium, we were told to pay Rs 12,000 in cash for the logs of woods, ghee oil, milk, honey, coconut, sandalwood paste, incense sticks, flowers, Tulsi leaves and camphor.

The crematorium manager said it did not accept any electronic transfers or cheques. "We accept only cash bookings," he said.

The body was kept on the pyre. The priest started chanting Vedic mantras and asked for some dakshina on behalf of the dead. After the body was immersed in ghee and other inflammable material, the pyre was lit by my friend.

We saw the 70 year old body of the uncle burn in huge flames within minutes. The pyres adjacent to him were still hot and bellowing smoke.

As the uncle departed to his final abode, I silently thanked the friend who had stood in queue outside a bank the other day to get currency notes as ATMs were out of cash. If not for him, the uncle would have still awaited his last rites till banks had opened.

