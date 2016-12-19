Demonetisation: Delhi registers 500% jump in cashless transactions

Average frequency of cashless purchases by Indians has gone up from 1.5 times per week to 3 times per week within 40 days of demonetisation announcement.
Dec 19, 2016, 08.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demonetisation: Delhi registers 500% jump in cashless transactions

Average frequency of cashless purchases by Indians has gone up from 1.5 times per week to 3 times per week within 40 days of demonetisation announcement.

Moneycontrol Bureau

In an analysis of digital payments done across eight metro cities, Delhi has witnessed a 500 percent jump in cashless transactions – the highest in the country post demonetisation.

Pune registered a 400 percent increase in cashless transactions in second place followed by Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Chennai – showed lowest growth with a 250 percent increase as cashless transaction stalled due to cyclone Vardah.

“Not only are people turning cashless for the first time, but their average cashless transactions are also increasing week-on-week. This shows a growing confidence among users towards cashless payments. Even on Walnut, the bank-to-bank money transfer service has seen a 10X growth in number of transactions,” says Amit Bhor, co-founder of Walnut.

About 72 percent of Indians who used debit card just to withdraw cash from ATMs are now making more cashless purchases, according to the survey.

Founded in 2014, the Sequoia Capital backed app automatically track spends, allows users to do bank to bank P2P transfers, credit card bill payments and split expenses.

