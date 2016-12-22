Demonetisation: After Ola, Snapdeal to deliver cash at your doorstep

Dec 22, 2016, 07.54 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demonetisation: After Ola, Snapdeal to deliver cash at your doorstep
Moneycontrol Bureau

In its latest attempt to gain a larger pie of the market post demonetisation drive by Modi government, e-tailer Snapdeal today rolled out a new service Cash@Home – which will allow customers to order cash and get it delivered at their doorstep.

A few weeks back, taxi aggregator Ola in partnership with Yes bank also came up with a similar service wherein cabs brought cash at your doorstep via micro ATMs. Customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 2,000 per card from PoS terminals from Ola cabs located near Yes Bank branch/ATM across 30 locations in 10 cities of the country.

How Snapdeal’s Cash@Home works

The company will be using the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) to operate this facility. It will charge a convenience of Re 1, which can be either paid through FreeCharge or through a debit card at the time of booking the order.

A user can request for Rs 2000 per booking and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash. The customers are not obligated to order anything else from Snapdeal to access the ‘Cash@Home’ facility.

The service is already live in Gurgaon and Bangalore and will be extended to other major cities in the coming days.

Snapdeal’s co-founder Rohit Bansal in a statement said “As the country transitions to a more digitally enabled economy, we’ve launched a series of timely initiatives – from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition. The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs.”

At a time when the country is going through shortage of cash due to demonetisation drive and people are struggling to get cash even after standing in queues for hours outside banks – this service is expected to bring some respite for the citizens.


