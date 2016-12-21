Bangalore startup to carry Japanese rover to the Moon

Dec 21, 2016, 05.46 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Bangalore-based TeamIndus has signed a commercial agreement with competing team in the Google Lunar XPrize, Japan's HAKUTO. Under this, it will carry a robotic rover developed by them to the moon.

This is a first of kind collaboration of two private space enterprises competing in the Google Lunar XPRIZE - TeamIndus of India and HAKUTO of Japan coming together, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

TeamIndus’s spacecraft will carry up to 20 kilogram of payload during its journey to the moon. The weight of the Japanese rover is over four kilogram.

In addition to this, Team Indus is also carrying International University payloads and student experiments under their Lab2Moon initiative. Both the teams have won Milestone Prizes from Google Lunar XPRIZE in 2015.

TeamIndus won USD 1 million for demonstrating its landing technology and HAKUTO won the $500,000 mobility prize for the robotic rover it developed.

TeamIndus will launch the Spacecraft aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which will inject the Spacecraft into an orbit 800 km above the surface of the earth. From there on, the Spacecraft will set course to the Moon by switching on its own engines in a series of complex orbital manoeuvres. TeamIndus is the only Indian team competing for the Google Lunar XPRIZE.

Tags  TeamIndus HAKUTO Google Lunar XPrize PSLV Payloads
