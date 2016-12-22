Amazon Pantry service expands to six more cities across India

The service offers essentials ranging across staples including regional brands specific for the relevant cities, providing some selection to customers which is specific to a pantry.
Dec 22, 2016, 06.33 PM

The service offers essentials ranging across staples including regional brands specific for the relevant cities, providing some selection to customers which is specific to a pantry.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its grocery and household service – Amazon Pantry to six more cities. The service will allow customers to build a basket of groceries and get it delivered in a single box at their doorsteps.

The move will help the company to reduce delivery cost for the customers.

The program was initially launched in Hyderabad and Bangalore and will be expanded to Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Mysore and Pune.

“After the success witnessed in Hyderabad and Bangalore, we are now expanding our Amazon Pantry services across six more cities for our customers. We are optimistic about delighting our customers in these cities with the convenience, ease and the fast delivery that Amazon Pantry offers,” said Amazon India’s Saurabh Srivastava.

How it works

Under the service Amazon will charge Rs 20 per box as a promotional delivery charge. A box can carry up to 15 kg of products. Customers will also be indicated the percentage of box filled based on the product’s size and weight.


